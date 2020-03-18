COVID-19: Paras & Shehnaaz’s ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ to Go Off Air

The show has the two looking for suitable partners. Various tasks determined compatibility and aid the two in choosing a suitable partner for themselves.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday, 16 March, issued a directive to Mumbai's Film City to suspend shooting at its premises with immediate effect. Subhash Shantaram Borkar, Joint Managing Director of Film City, confirmed the news saying that the shooting of The Kapil Sharma Show and Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, as well as several Hindi and Marathi serials, has been cancelled in compliance with the orders.

“The coronavirus which has spread across the world has affected certain areas of our state. To stop the spread of the virus BMC has sent an order, which should be executed with immediate effect,” reads the notice sent to Film City.