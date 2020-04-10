Kapil Sharma to Record Fresh Episodes for His Show From Home?
Ever since a lockdown was imposed across India, many TV production houses have postponed shoots until the lockdown is lifted. But if reports are to be believed, audiences might have some dose of laughter coming their way.
An entertainment site’s report quoted a source saying, “Why not? Since the coronavirus struck the world, the most popular talk show hosts of America like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres have adopted a no-audience format. They’re even recording their shows from their homes. Kapil is likely to follow this novel way of beating corona.”
It was announced earlier this month that The Kapil Sharma Show was cancelled indefinitely until the lockdown is lifted. However, if the reports are to be believed the producers are trying to revive the show following a model similar to the west where Jimmy Kimmel, Ellen Degeneres, Jimmy Fallon have started hosting shows from home without live audiences keeping the laughter pill intact for their fans.
Meanwhile, in an interview Kapil Sharma said that he considers the lockdown as a blessing in disguise. “I told Ginni to consider the lockdown a blessing in disguise, as it will allow us to work out religiously. But it’s been 14 days and I haven’t worked out at all. Saara din baby ke saath khelta rehta hoon aur khaata rehta hoon (All day I play with the baby and eat food). However, I have decided to get back to my routine and my birthday resolution is to work out seriously and regularly,” said Kapil in an interview.
