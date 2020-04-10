Kapil Sharma to Record Fresh Episodes for His Show From Home?

Ever since a lockdown was imposed across India, many TV production houses have postponed shoots until the lockdown is lifted. But if reports are to be believed, audiences might have some dose of laughter coming their way.

An entertainment site’s report quoted a source saying, “Why not? Since the coronavirus struck the world, the most popular talk show hosts of America like Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Ellen Degeneres have adopted a no-audience format. They’re even recording their shows from their homes. Kapil is likely to follow this novel way of beating corona.”