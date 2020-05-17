Actor Sachin Kumar, who starred in Ekta Kapoor's television soap Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, passed away due to a heart attack on Friday, 15 May.It has been reported that Sachin Kumar celebrated his birthday on 13 May and passed away just 2 days after. Sachin, who was also seen in the television show Lajja, had moved away from acting after a short stint.Sachin’s friend and actor Rakesh Paul took to Facebook and shared his condolences along with a picture of the late actor. “Will always remember ur smiling face mere bhai... Sachin Kumar gone way too soon yaar... May you be in eternal peace bro,” wrote Rakesh Paul.Actor Deepak Tijori wrote, “This is goddamn shocker bro..... he was so bloody young.... transition well my friend.”TV actor Surbhi Tiwari's wrote on Faceboook, “God... what's happening..really very sad .. too young to go..!!” and actor Syed Zulfi posted, “Miss you brother Sachin rest in peace gone to soon.” We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.