Gopi Bahu and Kokilaben to Return With ‘Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2’
'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' to return with the second season.
After the clips from show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya started going viral and Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu from the show began trending all over, the makers of the show have announced its return. Featuring lead actors Rupal Patel as Kokilaben, Gia Manek as Gopi Modi and Rucha Hasabnis as Rashi, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya came to an end in 2017 after a seven-year-long stint.
Producer Rashmi Sharma confirmed to Mumbai Mirror that the team thought about the idea for a revival during the lockdown. Their faith in a new season was boosted by the fact that the show was watched during the lockdown and its re-run on TV made it popular. For the second season, Sharma said the story will have "many twists and turns but it will remain a family drama at its heart".
Rashmi added that Saath Nibhaana Saathiya will be incomplete without the Modi family and confirmed that Rupal Patel will be reprising her role along with Devoleena Bhattacharjee. Meanwhile, the team will also be looking for fresh faces to feature in the second season. She further revealed that Rupal will also be shooting for a promo for the second season in the coming week.
Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu have been trending wildly on social media after a mashup video featuring them went viral. It is called 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha'. Many memes and cover videos on the show have also surfaced since then.
(Inputs: Mumbai Mirror)
