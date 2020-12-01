Despicable: Twitter Reacts to Bigg Boss 14's 'Immunity Stone' Task

Monday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 saw the contestants take part in a task, wherein they were asked to reveal their 'deep, dark secrets'. From Eijaz Khan opening up about being molested to Rubina Dilaik talking about she and Abhinav heading for a divorce, each housemate spoke about traumatic experiences. Bigg Boss announced that the winner would be chosen based on the 'revelations'. The contestant would win the immunity stone from Rubina and secure a place in the finals.

This 'immunity stone' task received flak from viewers, who criticised the show for taking advantage of someone's pain.