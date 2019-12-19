‘Dabangg’ Makers Edit Scenes From Song After Hindu Outfit Objects

In November, a Hindu outfit named the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demanded that the CBFC halt the film’s certification. They claimed that the song hurt the sentiments of Hindus since it contained choreography that shows sadhus dancing with Salman Khan on the banks of the Ganga. They also objected to a sequence in which Salman is shown seeking blessings from three characters dressed as Shiva, Brahma and Vishnu.

Salman addressed the controversy at the launch of another song from the film and said that he didn’t think there was “anything in the film that a controversy can be created over. “Every time a big film comes there is always some controversy around it. At least, it is acknowledged that this is a big film and I’m happy about it,” he said. Referring to his 2018 production which was changed from Loveratri to Loveyatri, he added, “We had done a film with Warina, where the title of her film had led to controversy, which has been cleared and dismissed. So controversies do happen, they get cleared,” he said.