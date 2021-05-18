Cyclone Tauktae Wreaks Havoc on 'Yeh Rishta...' Sets in Gujarat
The team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been shooting in Gujarat's Silvassa.
The ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ has wreaked havoc in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It had made landfall at Gujarat's south coast on Monday, bringing with it heavy rains and strong wind speeds.
While film and television shoots have been halted in Maharashtra owing to the rise in COVID cases, a few TV shows are filming their episodes in Silvassa, Gujarat. On Sunday night, the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were badly affected.
Actor Karan Kkundra, who recently came on board as Ranveer, posted a video on his Instagram stories that shows the team scurrying inside as rains lashed the state.
A source told The Indian Express that no one was hurt as the team was well-prepared. "As soon as the forecast of the cyclone started taking place, we were ready with the resources. The rain came suddenly, but we managed to secure all the equipment. Also, since the team was shooting at a resort the set-up was minimal", the source added.
A number of celebrities took to social media, asking people to stay indoors and safe.
