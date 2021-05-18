Cyclone Tauktae Wreaks Havoc on 'Yeh Rishta...' Sets in Gujarat

The ‘extremely severe’ cyclonic storm ‘Tauktae’ has wreaked havoc in Gujarat and Maharashtra. It had made landfall at Gujarat's south coast on Monday, bringing with it heavy rains and strong wind speeds.

While film and television shoots have been halted in Maharashtra owing to the rise in COVID cases, a few TV shows are filming their episodes in Silvassa, Gujarat. On Sunday night, the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai were badly affected.