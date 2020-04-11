COVID-19: ‘Friends’ Reunion Deferred, Won’t Launch in May

HBO Max was all set to launch its new streaming service and a reunion episode of Friends would have been telecast had it not been for the outbreak of coronavirus. The pandemic has forced production houses to suspend shoot schedules indefinitely and Friends special slated to release in May has been pushed.

The original ensemble, consisting of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were set to unite for the production.