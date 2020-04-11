COVID-19: ‘Friends’ Reunion Deferred, Won’t Launch in May
HBO Max was all set to launch its new streaming service and a reunion episode of Friends would have been telecast had it not been for the outbreak of coronavirus. The pandemic has forced production houses to suspend shoot schedules indefinitely and Friends special slated to release in May has been pushed.
The original ensemble, consisting of Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer were set to unite for the production.
The taping process had not begun yet, HBO confirmed on 10 April.
The sit-com ran for 236-episode run till 2004 and is available for streaming on Netflix. HBO Max will however, re-telecast every episode from all 10 seasons. The show has been awarded six Emmys Awards.
