Bigg Boss 14: Watch Salman & Disha Patani's 'Slow Motion' Moves

Now that theatres have started operating at 100% occupancy all eyes are on Salman Khan's Radhe as it will be the first big film to release in theatres.

The film is supposed to release on Eid. However, it seems like the promotions have already begun and what better way to start than Bigg Boss14? Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda, who are a part of Radhe, will be seen shaking a leg with Salman.