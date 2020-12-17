Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Eijaz Khan Calls Rahul Vaidya a 'Coward'

These remarks irk Eijaz and he calls Rahul a coward for walking out of the show. Eijaz also tells Rahul to stay away from him otherwise he might raise his hand. Rahul replies, "I want you to hit me as I have come back to reveal your ugly personality".

Rahul Vaidya had re-entered Bigg Boss 14 on Tuesday's episode. His exit had left fans hugely disappointed and they demanded the singer be called back.

Meanwhile, the captaincy task will continue on Thursday's (16 December) episode. Rakhi Sawant won the first round.