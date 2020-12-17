Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Eijaz Khan Calls Rahul Vaidya a 'Coward'
A promo shows Eijaz Khan and Rahul Vaidya get into a heated argument.
Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan have had their differences for quite some time. There was a major showdown between them a few weeks ago. Now, in a promo shared by the makers of the show the duo can be seen getting into another heated argument.
The video shows Rahul asking Eijaz to mind his own business. He also calls out Eijaz for trying to assert his dominance over the female participants. "In my absence you were trying to assert your power over the women. Fight like a man now", Rahul says.
These remarks irk Eijaz and he calls Rahul a coward for walking out of the show. Eijaz also tells Rahul to stay away from him otherwise he might raise his hand. Rahul replies, "I want you to hit me as I have come back to reveal your ugly personality".
Rahul Vaidya had re-entered Bigg Boss 14 on Tuesday's episode. His exit had left fans hugely disappointed and they demanded the singer be called back.
Meanwhile, the captaincy task will continue on Thursday's (16 December) episode. Rakhi Sawant won the first round.
