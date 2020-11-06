'BB14': Netizens Shower Praise As Abhinav Wins Immunity for Rubina

Rubina chose Abhinav, Pavitra Punia represented Shardul and Naina went with Nikki Tamboli. The representatives were asked to hold on to a frame with one hand, and the housemate who clings to it till the very end gets immunity for his/her Red Zone counterpart.

Abhinav won the game and managed to get Rubina to the Green Zone. He also lauded Pavitra and Nikki's strength and said they gave him a tough competition. Abhinav's gesture for Rubina as well as fellow housemates earned him the viewers' praise.

A Twitter user wrote, "God it's impossible not to LOVE #AbhinavShukla. The guy gave his best to the task but what made me adore him even more was how he saluted Pavitra & appreciated her efforts. Even #RubinaDilaik appreciated Pavitra".