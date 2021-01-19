Bigg Boss 14: As Eijaz Khan Exits Devoleena Enters the House
Eijaz Khan left Bigg Boss 14 after 106 days due to prior commitments.
Bigg Boss 14 has been captivating audiences with its daily dose of drama. Unfortunately, the show recently saw one of the most popular contestants, Eijaz Khan, leave the house.
According to a promo shared by the makers, Eijaz is seen standing in the theatre room while the other housemates get together in the living area. Bigg Boss then announces, “Eijaz was the first person to enter the house this season and has spent 106 days here. But he needs to leave the show mid-way.”
This leaves the others perplexed. A few of them, including Arshi Khan, break down. Arshi and Eijaz have shared a love-hate relationship throughout the game. Initially they bonded quite well but recently the duo have had quite a few disagreements and fights.
Eijaz's exit comes with a twist. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who participated in the last season of the reality show, joined as Eijaz's proxy.
Monday's episode saw Devoleena trying to bond with the housemates. Eijaz had to leave the show mid-way because of some prior commitments, which is why the makers have roped in Devoleena as his replacement on the show. Reports suggest that Eijaz won't be returning to Bigg Boss 14.
