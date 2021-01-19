Bigg Boss 14: As Eijaz Khan Exits Devoleena Enters the House

This leaves the others perplexed. A few of them, including Arshi Khan, break down. Arshi and Eijaz have shared a love-hate relationship throughout the game. Initially they bonded quite well but recently the duo have had quite a few disagreements and fights.

Eijaz's exit comes with a twist. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who participated in the last season of the reality show, joined as Eijaz's proxy.

Monday's episode saw Devoleena trying to bond with the housemates. Eijaz had to leave the show mid-way because of some prior commitments, which is why the makers have roped in Devoleena as his replacement on the show. Reports suggest that Eijaz won't be returning to Bigg Boss 14.