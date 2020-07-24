TV Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Negative for COVID-19

Two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay lead actor Parth Samthaan has tested negative for COVID-19. The actor told Pinkvilla that he has tested negative for the virus and is recuperating at home.

Earlier, Parth had informed fans about being tested positive and wrote, "Hi guys ,I have tested Postive for covid 19 and I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested . am in self quarantine and I thank BMC for all their support ,Please be safe and takecare ! (sic)" He had instantly distanced himself from everyone and was in self quarantine. The fans will be assured to know the health update! We wish him complete recovery!