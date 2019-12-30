The Top 20 Highest Grossing Bollywood Films of 2019

2019 is coming to an end and what a year it has been for Hindi cinema. The year started a blockbuster - Uri: The Surgical Strike and we got War in the second half of the year.

Many films this year have crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone in their box office collections. Here’s a look at the list of twenty highest grossing Bollywood films in the year 2019. But also remember, Hindi films aside, Hollywood's Avengers: End Game became the highest grossing film in India this year with a box office collection of Rs 366 crore.