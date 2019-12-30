The Top 20 Highest Grossing Bollywood Films of 2019
2019 is coming to an end and what a year it has been for Hindi cinema. The year started a blockbuster - Uri: The Surgical Strike and we got War in the second half of the year.

Many films this year have crossed the Rs 100 crore milestone in their box office collections. Here’s a look at the list of twenty highest grossing Bollywood films in the year 2019. But also remember, Hindi films aside, Hollywood's Avengers: End Game became the highest grossing film in India this year with a box office collection of Rs 366 crore.

List of Top 20 Grossing Bollywood Movies in 2019

MoviesRelease DateNet Gross
War 02-Oct-19Rs 2,92,71,50,000
Kabir Singh21-Jun-19Rs 2,76,34,00,000
Uri - The Surgical Strike11-Jan-19Rs 2,44,00,50,000
Housefull 425-Oct-19Rs 2,05,49,00,000
Bharat05-Jun-19Rs 1,97,34,50,000
Mission Mangal15-Aug-19Rs 1,92,67,00,000
Kesari21-Mar-19Rs 1,51,87,50,000
Total Dhamaal22-Feb-19Rs 1,50,07,50,000
Saaho30-Aug-19Rs 1,48,84,00,000
Chhichhore06-Sep-19Rs 1,47,32,50,000
Super 3012-Jul-19Rs 1,47,00,00,000
Dream Girl13-Sep-19Rs 1,39,37,00,000
Gully Boy14-Feb-19Rs 1,34,21,50,000
Bala08-Nov-19Rs 1,09,03,00,000
De De Pyaar De17-May-19Rs 94,50,00,000
Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi25-Jan-19Rs 90,81,00,000
Luka Chuppi01-Mar-19Rs 88,50,50,000
Badla08-Mar-19Rs 87,56,00,000
Batla House15-Aug-19Rs 84,99,50,000

(Source: Box Office India)

