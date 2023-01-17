Mammootty to Manju Warrier-Starrers: South Films You Watch This Weekend
From 'Ayisha' to 'Vanitha', here is the list of south Indian films releasing this weekend, that you shouldn't miss.
From Mammootty's Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam to Manju Warrier's Ayisha, here's a comprehensive list of south films you can watch this weekend:
1. Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam
What can travel do? It could give you a sense of joy, self-realization, or, worse, back pain. But what if travel lets you enter a world of illusion and question your identity? A trip from Velankanni to Kerala causes a Malayali named James to awaken as Sundaram, a Tamil. Is it real, or is he in a trance? Is it a weird dream?
Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film stars Mammootty, Ashokan, and Ramya Pandian. It releases in theaters on 19 January.
2. Ayisha
Ayisha captures the life of a young woman who turns into a domestic worker because of her financial situation. She migrates to a foreign country. Will she find a home at this new workplace? Directed by Aamir Pallikal, Ayisha features Manju Warrier in the lead role. The Malayalam flick releases in theaters on 20 January.
3. Jhansi Season 2
Beginning on 19 January, the series will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Jhansi Season 2 is the sequel to Anjali’s Telugu web series, which released earlier this year. It is themed around a cop who grapples with a terrible past that hinders her from living her present.
4. Driver Jamuna
Aishwarya Rajesh’s Driver Jamuna revolves around the life of a female taxi driver. She encounters a near-death experience as she is accompanied by three criminal passengers.
What happens next? Will she come out stronger after the fight? Driver Jamuna will be available on the Aha OTT platform from 20 January.
5. Vanitha
The story of the film revolves around Vanitha, a police officer who has a traumatic past. Will she be able to see past it and work effectively? Directed by Rahim Khader, the film stars Lena, Salim Kumar, and Seema G. Nair. Vanitha will hit the theaters on 20 January.
6. Poovan
Poovan is a Malayalam film about a man who suffers from insomnia. A rooster arrives next door to make his nights even worse. The film is directed by Vineeth Vasudevan, who has also acted along with Antony Varghese and Sajin Cherukayil. It releases in theaters on 20 January.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema
Topics: Mammootty Manju Warrier
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.