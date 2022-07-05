‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Poster Unveiled; Vikram Plays a Fierce Warrier
'Ponniyin Selvan' is directed by Mani Ratnam.
Mani Ratnam and his team released a poster of the much-anticipated magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan on Monday, 7 July 7. Actor Vikram plays a character named Aditya Karikalan and he looks charismatic in the poster.
Madras Talkies took to Twitter to share the poster. They wrote, "Welcome the Chola Crown Prince! The Fierce Warrior. The Wild Tiger. Aditya Karikalan! #PS1".
Ponninyin Selvan is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Rahman will be composing the music and the film is co-written by Ratnam, along with Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan.
Apart from Vikram the film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as Nandini, Jayam Ravi as Arulmozhi Varman, Karthi as Vandhiyathevan and Trisha as Kundavai. Ponniyin Selvan is set to release in two parts.
The first part of the film will hit screens on 30 September this year. The film is based on the popular Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' by Kalki. The story revolves around the life journey of prince Arulmozhi Varman, who was popularly known as Raja Raja Cholan.
Ponniyin Selvan part 1 ( PS-1 ) team has roped in Ravi Varman for cinematography, National Award-winning art director Thotta Tharani for production design and renowned editor Sreekar Prasad for editing.
Prior to Ponniyin Selvan, Mani Ratnam co-created Netflix’s anthology Navarasa collaborating with the most prolific actors, directors, musicians, writers, producers and technicians from the industry who offered their services pro-bono contributing the proceeds from the films towards the well-being of film workers in Tamil cinema impacted by the pandemic. Nine stories based on the nine rasa were brought to life by filmmakers Arvind Swami, Bejoy Nambiar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Karthick Naren, Karthik Subbaraj, Priyadarshan, Rathindran Prasad, Sarjun, and Vasanth Sai. The nine-part anthology premiered on Netflix on August 6 last year.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.