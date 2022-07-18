ADVERTISEMENT

Court Notice Issued Against ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ Director Mani Ratnam and Vikram

The petition claims that Vikram's character in 'Ponniyin Selvan' might not be accurately represented.

A court notice has reportedly been issued against Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam and actor Vikram but a lawyer Selvam. According to a report in India Today, a petition was filed by the lawyer after the film’s teaser was released. In his petition, he claimed that Vikram’s character Aditya Karikalan’s portrayal is inaccurate.

The lawyer has asked for a special screening of Ponniyin Selvan I and has pointed out that Aditya had a ‘tilak’ on his forehead in the poster but not in the teaser. He has asked for a screening to check if historical facts have been accurately represented in the film.

Mani Ratnam and Vikram haven’t responded to the suit yet.

The makers of Ponniyin Selvan had recently released a video about the history of the Cholas. The film, about the Chola dynasty, will be made in two parts with the first part releasing on 30 September. The film is based on a novel of the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy.

Ponniyin Selvan I stars Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.

