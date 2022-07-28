‘Vijay Sethupathi Gave Me the Best Advice’: ‘Meme Boys’ Star Aadhitya Baaskar

Aadhitya, who made his debut in 96 starring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha, was appreciated for playing the younger version of the lead Ram. Speaking about the film's impact in his career and why he has not acted in a lot of films or series in the last 4 years, Aadhitya said that he wants to take the time to select scripts to ensure that they do not disappoint his viewers.

Aadhitya also said that the advice he received from the Vikram star is the best advice he has come across.