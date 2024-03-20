Kanguva Teaser: Suriya & Bobby Deol Have a Face-Off In Action-Drama Film

The much-anticipated teaser for the film Kanguva was unveiled on Tuesday 20 March. The teaser offers a glimpse into a dystopian world introducing Suriya in a never-before-seen guise, sporting dreadlocks and intense makeup, embodying a force capable of reshaping the world.

Packed with high-energy action sequences including sword fighting and fiery dances set against a chilling backdrop of the Kanguva universe - Suriya emerges as a "ruthless, ferocious" warrior, pitted against the eerie presence of Bobby Deol as his adversary.

The teaser climaxes with an intense confrontation between the two actors, punctuated by screams that reverberate with tension.