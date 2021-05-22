Singer Shreya Ghoshal Blessed With Baby Boy
Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram to share the news.
i
Singer Shreya Ghoshal took to Instagram to announce the birth of her son today. She said that it "was an emotion never felt before" and also thanked everyone for their blessings.
She wrote, "God has blessed us with a precious baby boy this afternoon. It’s an emotion never felt before. Aditya and I along with our families are absolutely overjoyed. Thank you for your countless blessings for our little bundle of joy. ❤️🙏🏻"
Check out her full post here:
A lot of celebrities including singer Jonita Gandhi, Shekhar Ravijiani, and actor Sophie Choudry have expressed their joy and congratulated the new mother.
