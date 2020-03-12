Shruti Haasan Shares Throwback Picture With Asha Bhosle

Shruti Haasan shared a rather nostalgic picture, in which she can be seen singing in front of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. While a young Shruti can be seen clad in a school uniform and a hairband, the celebrated singer can be seen donning a saree. A fan account of Shruti Haasan had posted the picture on their account, which the actor shared.

The caption reads: “Just a picture of @shrutzhaasan singing in her uniform I LOVE THIS PICTURE. I even remember this day and being so so nervous to sing in front of the legend herself ! Such a beautiful memory - Thankyou so much for sharing @asha.bhosle”.