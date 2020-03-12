Shruti Haasan Shares Throwback Picture With Asha Bhosle
Shruti Haasan shared a rather nostalgic picture, in which she can be seen singing in front of legendary singer Asha Bhosle. While a young Shruti can be seen clad in a school uniform and a hairband, the celebrated singer can be seen donning a saree. A fan account of Shruti Haasan had posted the picture on their account, which the actor shared.
The caption reads: “Just a picture of @shrutzhaasan singing in her uniform I LOVE THIS PICTURE. I even remember this day and being so so nervous to sing in front of the legend herself ! Such a beautiful memory - Thankyou so much for sharing @asha.bhosle”.
Shruti was last seen in short film Devi, which had Kajol in the lead role. Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and Sandhya Mhatre were among others who starred in the film. Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Yashaswini Dayama are also a part of the film’s ensemble. Few allegations against the film said that Devi is allegedly plagiarized from Abhishek Rai’s short film titled Four (2018).
Shruti will next be seen in SP Jananathan’s Tamil film Laabam and Gopichand Malineni’s Telugu film Krack.
