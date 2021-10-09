ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Drugs Case: Shah Rukh Khan’s Driver Summoned by NCB

The driver had dropped Aryan Khan and his friends to the cruise party in question.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan</p></div>
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned Shah Rukh Khan's driver in the drugs case that led to the arrest of Aryan Khan and 18 others last week, according to NDTV.

The driver had allegedly dropped Aryan and his friends to the cruise party in question, and was brought in to record his statement for the same. While Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchant's bail pleas have been rejected by the court yesterday on the grounds that they were not maintainable, some others alleged foul play in the matter.

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik claimed that the NCB had let go of people with similar charges because they had ties to the BJP and that Aryan Khan was being framed in this matter. The NCB, on the other hand, has refuted this claim and said that they make arrests only on the basis of evidence and not caste, religion, or political affiliations.

A lot of celebrities from Bollywood including Hrithik Roshan, Johnny Lever, and Farah Khan along with fans of Shah Rukh have extended their support to the family.

(With inputs from NDTV).

