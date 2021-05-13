Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ Release: How to Watch It at Home?
Salman Khan’s ‘Radhe’ will also be released on Zee5’s pay per view platform ZeePlex.
Salman Khan is back yet again with his new movie release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The movie is a directorial venture of Prabhu Deva's which stars Randeep Hooda as villain, and Salman as the lead.
As we all know that Salman Khan releases his movies on the occasion of Eid, and his fans are always excited about them.
So, as promised by Khan himself, Radhe is also scheduled for its theatrical release worldwide on Thursday, 13 May.
However, this year, due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic all across India, fans are worried about how to watch the movie as most of the theatres in the country are not functional. The authorities have also advised people to step out of their homes only in case of necessary work.
Therefore, for people to enjoy Radhe from the comforts and safety of their homes, it will also be released on Zee5's pay per view platform ZeePlex.
How to Watch Radhe at Home?
Radhe will release on ZeePlex, a Zee5’s pay per view platform. People who have Dish, Tata Sky, D2H, or Airtel Digital TV can also avail the services of ZeePlex at a nominal price of Rs 249.
Since it is a pay per view platform, users can book and enjoy the movie with their family on the first day of the show.
