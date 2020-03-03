Here’s How Richa Celebrated Kindness Week With Twitter Friends
Richa Chadha took to Twitter on 11 February to share her plan of watching Jojo Rabbit and asked users if it is censored. A few minutes later she re-tweeted her post, saying she’d like company for the film.
“Actually, feel like taking people along!” she wrote. The tweet that followed read: “Ok! Opening my DMs for the next 10 minutes. The first five DMs I get, (from Mumbai), I shall take along for a show of #JojoRabbit tomorrow evening. PS - this is not a contest.” Richa celebrated Kindness Week by attending the screening with five strangers whom she befriended through Twitter.
The actor uploaded a video on her Instagram page shortly after, documenting the day of the screening. The video starts with screenshots of the tweets and film tickets, and goes on to show her movie outing.
Richa bought popcorn and took Polaroid selfies with her new friends. Selfies and candid moments of discussing the film followed.
“I wanted to make new friends, meet people from all walks of life and decided to watch a film with 5 complete strangers ! It was FUNNNN! @shoaibzulfinazeer @writereseskay @tiwari.raj @deep_filmmaker. One Day by Matisyahu #RandomActsofKindness #Kind essWeek #JojoRabbit #RichaChadha #Love #SpreadKindness #Happiness,” Richa captioned the photo.
The actor had earlier posted another video where she can be seen celebrating Hug Day.
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s latest directorial venture, Panga, starred Richa in a pivotal role. Richa and actor Ali Fazal have announced they will tie the knot in April 2020. They first worked together in Fukrey (2013).
