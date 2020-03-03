Here’s How Richa Celebrated Kindness Week With Twitter Friends

Richa Chadha took to Twitter on 11 February to share her plan of watching Jojo Rabbit and asked users if it is censored. A few minutes later she re-tweeted her post, saying she’d like company for the film.

“Actually, feel like taking people along!” she wrote. The tweet that followed read: “Ok! Opening my DMs for the next 10 minutes. The first five DMs I get, (from Mumbai), I shall take along for a show of #JojoRabbit tomorrow evening. PS - this is not a contest.” Richa celebrated Kindness Week by attending the screening with five strangers whom she befriended through Twitter.