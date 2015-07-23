Remembering Mehmood: The King of Comedy

Mehmood was the co-producer of Padosan, in which he also plays Bindu’s (Saira Banu) south Indian music teacher named Master Pillai, who is totally besotted with her. Masterji competes with Bhola (Sunil Dutt) for Bindu’s attention and also has to deal with Bhola’s friend Guru Vidyapati (Kishore Kumar). Apart from the catchy Mere Saamne Wali Khidki Mein..., Padosan remains memorable for the outrageous musical face-off between Masterji on one side and Bhola with Guru on the other, in the song - Ek Chatur Naar....