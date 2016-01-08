Remembering Fearless Nadia, India’s First Female Superhero

This was also the time when women were slowly warming up to the idea of acting on screen. Starting from a time when men used to play heroines, India took a long time to accept women as women on screen because acting wasn’t considered an honourable profession. So only Anglo-Indian, Jewish or Parsi women were cast in our movies. Or at best, women from families of performers would get the job. All was well until Durga Khote vandalised the taboo by choosing to act, because she hailed from an elite Maharashtrian family. She opened the doors of a new career for the women of India.

But women were more or less tropes to showcase traditional values or amorous passions. In other words, a woman would be portrayed as just that: a woman. And this was how the emergence of Fearless Nadia in Hunterwali was a game changer. A female version of Robin Hood, she appeared as the woman who trumped over men to deliver swift justice. The film surprisingly was a huge hit, and made an unthinkable star out of Nadia. How did the not-so-tolerant India find a swashbuckling woman playing a superman acceptable? The answer probably lies in her race and grace. A white woman, a beautiful one at that, provided the window to guilty pleasures, and men hooted Nadia to stardom.