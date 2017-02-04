B’Day Reel: Which B-Town Stars Has Pt. Birju Maharaj Trained?

Pt. Birju Maharaj needs no introduction. The legendary Kathak exponent has put the Indian classical dance form on the global platform. He is also sought out by Bollywood when they want to showcase authentic classical dance on screen. And while Madhuri Dixit is his favourite in B-town, he has also worked with the likes of Satyajit Ray, Kamal Haasan and more recently, Deepika Padukone.

Let’s take a look at his silver screen journey as Birju Maharaj turns 82 today (4 February):