Jukebox: Hum Along With Birthday Girl Shreya Ghoshal
She’s easily the most popular female playback singer in town and she’s got a bunch of awards to prove it. Here’s the count of trophies on Shreya Ghoshal’s shelf - 5 National Awards, 17 Filmfare Awards for Hindi and South film... phew!
Remember, Shreya started learning to sing at the age of 4, and got her break on the reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa at 16, when filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali noticed her and offered her to sing for his film Devdas (2002).
As Shreya turns a year older, we line up our picks of her best 10 songs from Bollywood that should be on your playlist.
(This article is from The Quint’s archives. It was first published on 12 March 2018 and is being republished to mark Shreya Ghoshal’s birthday.)