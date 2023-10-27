The Beatles' Last Song 'Now And Then' All Set to Release After 50 Years

The song will be available as part of a single paired with 'Love Me Do.' It also involves a guitar that was recorded by Harrison three decades ago. It includes McCartney's work on bass, piano, and a slide guitar solo with a new drum part by Starr.

In an announcement quoted by AP, McCartney said, "There it was, John's voice, crystal clear. It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's quite an exciting thing."

"This is the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo," Starr told AP in an interview.

Among the other members of the band, George Harrison passed away in 2001, and Lennon was shot dead by a fan in 1980.