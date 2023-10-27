ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

The Beatles' Last Song 'Now And Then' All Set to Release After 50 Years

The Beatles' last song will be released on 2 November.

More than 50 years after The Beatles broke up, the surviving members of the band have announced their last song, titled 'Now and Then', which is based on a demo recording by the late John Lennon.

As per reports, the British band will drop their last single on 2 November. The song was completed by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr with the help of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide Lennon's original vocals.

The song will be available as part of a single paired with 'Love Me Do.' It also involves a guitar that was recorded by Harrison three decades ago. It includes McCartney's work on bass, piano, and a slide guitar solo with a new drum part by Starr.

In an announcement quoted by AP, McCartney said, "There it was, John's voice, crystal clear. It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023, to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's quite an exciting thing."

"This is the last track, ever, that you’ll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo," Starr told AP in an interview.

Among the other members of the band, George Harrison passed away in 2001, and Lennon was shot dead by a fan in 1980.

Topics:  The Beatles 

