'Dil Bechara' Title Track: Sushant Glides His Way to Our Hearts

The song is composed by AR Rahman.

Quint Entertainment
Updated10 Jul 2020, 07:11 AM IST
Music
1 min read

The title track of Dil Bechara is out, and it takes us back to memories of the ever-charming Sushant Singh Rajput. Seeing him glide his way to the hearts of the audience in the track as well as all his fans for one last time definitely is heartbreaking.

Listen to the song:

Also Read

'Dil Bechara' Trailer Gets Most Likes in 24 Hours, Beats 'Endgame'

The first line of the track goes, Dil Bechara friendzone ka maara. The tune is catchy, and it's a treat to watch Sushant dance. The song is composed by AR Rahman.

In an interview with Times of India, Farah Khan said that Sushant filmed this song in one shot. "We rehearsed the entire day for the song and finished shooting in just half a day. I wanted to gift Sushant something for his efforts, and he wanted home-cooked food. So as a reward I whipped some delicacies for him. Whenever I watch this song, all I see is how alive and happy Sushant looks. Dil Bechara will always be special to me", Farah added.

The female lead of the film, Sanjana Sanghi, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets.

View this post on Instagram

Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than theirâs, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai. ( #SwipeRight for some moments from our time on set I found from the archives. ) Aur haan! Ek Aur baat! Itâs not Kissy, itâs Kizie. ZZZZZ. Seri, Immanuel Rajkumar Junior? ð @castingchhabra ðð

A post shared by Sanjana Sanghi | Kizie Basu (@sanjanasanghi96) on

Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.

Also Read

Dil Bechara Trailer: Sushant, Sanjana Embark on an Emotional Ride

We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.

The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.

Published: 10 Jul 2020, 07:10 AM IST

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:

Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!