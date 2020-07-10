'Dil Bechara' Title Track: Sushant Glides His Way to Our Hearts
The song is composed by AR Rahman.
The title track of Dil Bechara is out, and it takes us back to memories of the ever-charming Sushant Singh Rajput. Seeing him glide his way to the hearts of the audience in the track as well as all his fans for one last time definitely is heartbreaking.
Listen to the song:
The first line of the track goes, Dil Bechara friendzone ka maara. The tune is catchy, and it's a treat to watch Sushant dance. The song is composed by AR Rahman.
In an interview with Times of India, Farah Khan said that Sushant filmed this song in one shot. "We rehearsed the entire day for the song and finished shooting in just half a day. I wanted to gift Sushant something for his efforts, and he wanted home-cooked food. So as a reward I whipped some delicacies for him. Whenever I watch this song, all I see is how alive and happy Sushant looks. Dil Bechara will always be special to me", Farah added.
The female lead of the film, Sanjana Sanghi, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets.
Dil Bechara will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.