'Dil Bechara' Title Track: Sushant Glides His Way to Our Hearts

The first line of the track goes, Dil Bechara friendzone ka maara. The tune is catchy, and it's a treat to watch Sushant dance. The song is composed by AR Rahman.

In an interview with Times of India, Farah Khan said that Sushant filmed this song in one shot. "We rehearsed the entire day for the song and finished shooting in just half a day. I wanted to gift Sushant something for his efforts, and he wanted home-cooked food. So as a reward I whipped some delicacies for him. Whenever I watch this song, all I see is how alive and happy Sushant looks. Dil Bechara will always be special to me", Farah added.

The female lead of the film, Sanjana Sanghi, took to Instagram to share some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets.