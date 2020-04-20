Salman Reminds People to Stay at Home With His Song ‘Pyaar Karona’

Salman Khan’s new single, ‘Pyaar Karona’ has released, and features the actor reminding people to stay at home during these tough times. Sung by the actor and composed by Sajid Wajid, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal.

He features in the video, in front of a black background, and also tries his hands at rap, in the song. With the single, Salman asks his fans to stay at home, take care of each other and spend time with family and friends. He also reminds people to be grateful to the police, doctors and essential service providers.

Watch the video here: