Salman Reminds People to Stay at Home With His Song ‘Pyaar Karona’
Salman Khan’s new single, ‘Pyaar Karona’ has released, and features the actor reminding people to stay at home during these tough times. Sung by the actor and composed by Sajid Wajid, the lyrics of the song have been penned by Salman Khan and Hussain Dalal.
He features in the video, in front of a black background, and also tries his hands at rap, in the song. With the single, Salman asks his fans to stay at home, take care of each other and spend time with family and friends. He also reminds people to be grateful to the police, doctors and essential service providers.
Watch the video here:
With the song, Salman has launched his own YouTube channel. Sharing the news, he wrote on Instagram, “Finally hamara YouTube channel shuru ho gaya hai, jaiye aur mera naya gaana dekhen aur enjoy karein (We have finally launched our YouTube channel, please watch and enjoy my new song)“
The actor has been continuously encouraging his fans to stay home and stay safe amid this crisis. Recently, in a video message, the actor had delivered a strong-worded message against the lockdown violations and attacks on frontline workers.
In the Instagram video, Salman spoke about the action taken against the violators.“Agar aap bahar nahi nikal rahe hote apne dost aur yaaron ke saath, toh policewaale aapke putto pe danda nahi maar rahe hotel (Had you not been venturing out with your friends, the police wouldn’t be hitting you) Do you think the police is enjoying it?” he had said.
