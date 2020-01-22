Watch: Saif Recreates the ‘Ole Ole’ Hook Step in Jawaani Jaaneman
Saif Ali Khan’s song ‘Ole Ole’ from his film Yeh Dillagi has been a favourite among his fans, and the actor is back with a recreation of the song as well as its popular hook step. The song titled ‘Ole Ole 2.0’ from Jawaani Jaaneman features Saif dancing to the tunes of the remixed song in a pub. While the makers have retained the hook step, we would have loved to see him dance more.
Watch the song here:
Originally sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, ‘Ole Ole 2.0’ has been sung by Amit Mishra, composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the additional lyrics are penned by Shabbir Ahmed.
Earlier, the first song from the album was released, titled ‘Gallan Kardi’ which too is a remix of a Punjabi song ‘Dil Lutteya’ by singer Jazzy B.
Jawaani Jaaneman marks Saif’s return to a genre that’s very different from his recent dramatic roles (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Laal Kaptaan). The film’s trailer begins with Saif Ali Khan living the glorious single life. His life is devoid of any real responsibilities and his family is worried about the fact that he hasn’t gotten married yet. All is well until a strange girl (Alaya) enters his life and claims that Saif might be her father. Overnight, Saif’s life changes as he becomes a responsible father, reunites with the girl’s mother (Tabu) and discovers a new way of life.
Saif and Tabu are reuniting after a gap of 20 years. Saif and Tabu last worked together in Sooraj Barjatya’s Hum Saath Saath Hain. They have also starred together in 1996’s Tu Chor Main Sipahi.
