Rapper Drake Opens Up About Experiencing Hair Loss After COVID
Drake spoke about his COVID side effect while replying to an Instagram account that made fun of his new haircut.
Rapper Drake recently contracted COVID-19, and has now taken to social media to speak about the side-effects he is facing after recovery. He admitted that he was experiencing hair loss as a side effect, while responding to an Instagram account that made fun of his new hairstyle.
The fan account stated that the heart-shaped trim on the upper left corner of Drake’s head is 'stressed'. It also posted two pictures of Drake's older and current haircut. The rapper responded in the comments with, “I had COVID that s— grew in weird I had to start again. It's coming back don’t diss,” adding a laughing-crying emoji.
Drake had also spoken about a COVID-19 scare he experienced early on in the pandemic after he met NBA star Kevin Durand, who had contracted the virus. On an Instagram Live with his Father Dennis Graham on 21 March 2020 Drake revealed that he had tested negative.
"Yeah, I had to get tested, but it came back negative. The test was uncomfortable though. They put that Q-tip all the way [points to nose] in your thoughts and s—."Drake, Rapper
Hair loss is a documented side-effect of COVID. Actor Alyssa Milano, too, spoke about her experience on The Dr. Oz Show in October 2020. "It's hard, especially when you're an actor and so much of your identity is wrapped up in those things, like having long silky hair and clean skin. Along with that I have the brain fog. Which, again, as an actress, as someone who has to memorise dialogue and be able to emote, and respond, and be on my toes, it's frightening", she had said.
