‘Coca-Cola’ to ‘Bekhayali’, the Most Popular Bollywood Songs 2019
The year 2019 was special in many ways for Bollywood. Many films rocked the box office this year like Tiger Shroff's War and Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh. Many songs got good viewership and were well-liked by the audience. Some songs were very relatable to the audience and were also easy to remember. Therefore, those songs received millions of views on YouTube in 2019. Let's look at the banging songs released this year with the passing year.
Top 10 Hit Bollywood Songs in 2019
‘Chashni’ Song (Bharat)
Salman Khan's film Bharat released on 5 June 2019 on the occasion of Eid. Along with the film, its songs also caught the attention of the people. The song 'Chashni' from the film proved to be a super hit among the people. The song has so far received around 36 million views on YouTube.
‘Bekhayali’ from Kabir Singh
Shahid Kapoor-starrer film Kabir Singh managed to win the hearts of the people and was the most trending movie in 2019. This is the reason that the film earned more than Rs 350 crores at the box office. Apart from the story of the film, people also liked the acting of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.
Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, grabbed a lot of attention as the love story was relatable to many people and it also created a buzz before launching because of the controversy around the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.
Songs from the film like ‘Bekhayali’, ‘Kaise Hua’, ‘Tere Bin Jaaunga’ and ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahane Lage’ became very popular among the audience. The song ‘Bekhayali’ has so far received 143 million views on YouTube.
‘Apna Time Aayega’ (Oscar-Nominated Movie Gully Boy)
Ranveer Singh's film Gully Boy rocked the box office this year and was also nominated for the Oscars in 2019. Along with the film, its songs also won the hearts of the people. The film Gully Boy was released on 14 February 2019 on Valentine's Day.
The story followed the life of an emerging rapper who was finding ways to pursue rap as his profession and building a platform for local rappers in India.
The song ‘Apna Time Aayega’ from the film created a buzz. The song has received 193 million views on YouTube so far.
‘O Saki Saki’ (Batla House)
After hearing the song ‘O Saki Saki’ from the film Batla House forced people to dance on it. John Abraham's film Batla House, released on 15 August 2019 and was based on a true incident. While people enjoyed the actioner, Nora Fatehi’s song ‘O Saki Saki’ became very popular among the audience. Many dance challenges on the song were also seen on Tik Tok and various other social media platforms. The song has received a total of 323 million views on YouTube.
The Wakhra Song (Judgemental Hai Kya)
Kangana Ranaut always attracts people's attention with her strong acting skills. ‘The Wakhra Song’ from Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao’s film Judgementall Hai Kya released on 26 July 2019 and was very well-liked by the people. Kangana and Rajkummar Rao's new look in the song was liked by their fans. The song has so far received 77 million views on YouTube.
‘Pachtaoge’
Many music albums were also released in the year 2019 among which Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi’s Pachhtaoge was a big hit. The Pachtaoge song got a tremendous response from the people and it has got about 310 million views on YouTube so far.
Ve Maahi (Kesari)
Akshay Kumar is the second personality among the Forbes top 100 celebrities list of 2019. Akshay Kumar's film Kesari released in 2019 and got a great response from the people. Along with the film, its song ‘Ve Mahi’ managed to win the hearts of the people. The song has so far received 317 million views on YouTube.
‘Dil Ka Telephone’ (Dream Girl)
Ayushmann Khurrana gave many super hit films in 2019 and is also considered among the best actors in Bollywood. The movies he did this year include Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. Ayushmann’s songs this year were groovy and enjoyable. The song ‘Dil Ka Telephone’ from the movie Dream Girl was a funny and entertaining song that people loved. This is the reason that the song has so far received 43 million views on YouTube.
‘Coca Cola’ (Luka Chuppi)
Kartik Aryan has charmed many people with his acting in Bollywood. This is the reason that Kartik's films are achieving success at the box office. The special thing is that along with films, songs of Kartik's films also make a splash. Kartik's film Luka Chuppi ‘s song Coca-cola was a big hit. The song ‘Coca-Cola’ has received 390 million views on YouTube so far.
‘Filhaal’ (Akshay Kumar ft. Nupur Sanon)
In 2019, Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon was also featured in a song with Akshay Kumar. This is Akshay Kumar’s music video. The music album was released in the month of November and within six days of the release, it crossed 100 million views. This album got tremendous response from people and has received 400 million views on YouTube so far.
Note: While the songs mentioned above were quite popular, there are other songs also on YouTube that gained more views than those mentioned in our list. However, we have compiled this list based on popularity of the songs.
