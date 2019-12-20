‘Coca-Cola’ to ‘Bekhayali’, the Most Popular Bollywood Songs 2019

Shahid Kapoor-starrer film Kabir Singh managed to win the hearts of the people and was the most trending movie in 2019. This is the reason that the film earned more than Rs 350 crores at the box office. Apart from the story of the film, people also liked the acting of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, grabbed a lot of attention as the love story was relatable to many people and it also created a buzz before launching because of the controversy around the Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

Songs from the film like ‘Bekhayali’, ‘Kaise Hua’, ‘Tere Bin Jaaunga’ and ‘Tujhe Kitna Chahane Lage’ became very popular among the audience. The song ‘Bekhayali’ has so far received 143 million views on YouTube.