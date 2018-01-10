Birthday Jukebox: Celebrate the Divine Voice of KJ Yesudas

In 1987, KJ Yesudas had to request the Kerala government to stop awarding him the Kerala State Award for playback singing. The reason? The singer had won the award a record 23 times since 1970 and wanted to make way for a new generation of singers to be honoured.

Born on 10 January, 1940, Kattassery Joseph Yesudas is one of India’s most accomplished and celebrated exponents of classical carnatic vocal music and leading playback singer, who has reportedly recorded over 60,000 songs in almost every Indian language.