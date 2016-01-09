B’day Jukebox: Mahendra Kapoor, The Vibrant Voice Of India

Legendary playback singer Mahendra Kapoor is remembered mostly for his patriotic and devotional numbers. But through his career spanning five decades, Kapoor also sung several unforgettable romantic melodies, featuring most heartthrobs of an era gone by. From Rajesh Khanna, Shahi Kapoor and Sunil Dutt to Manoj Kumar, Dharmendra and Raaj Kumar, Mahendra Kapoor gave them all musical superhits that defined their careers to a large extent.

On the occasion of his birth anniversary (9 January), we’ve put together some of his most memorable and timeless classics, that’ll have you humming along in no time.