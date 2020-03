The festival of colours is here and no Holi celebration is complete without a bunch of Bollywood numbers to make you groove to the swirl of gulaal. Bollywood pretty much celebrates every festival, and Holi with its colour, romance and madness is perfect for some foot-tapping, hip-swinging music break on screen.

We have put together a mix of old and new songs to make this Holi extra special for you. Tune right in!