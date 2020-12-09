Coolie No 1: Varun, Sara Recreate 1995 Hit, 'Husnn Hai Suhaana'
The original song starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.
Varun Dhawan is all set to step into Govinda's shoes in Coolie No 1 remake. Now, Varun and his co-star Sara Ali Khan have added their own touch to the hit song from the film, 'Husnn Hai Suhaana'. The original had Govinda shaking a leg with Karisma Kapoor.
In the song, we also see glimpses of Sara's onscreen sister, played by Shikha Talsania, and Paresh Rawal.
The remix has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The original has been sung by Chandana Dixit and Abhijeet Bhattacharya with music by Anand Milind and lyrics by Sameer Anjaan.
Sara shared the song on Instagram and wrote, "Mujhe kuchh Karna hai announce. So get ready for some masti, dance and bounce. I’m excited with my every ounce. Go running to watch our song, come on- time to pounce. Husnn Hai Suhana out now.” Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, said the song is their tribute to the 1990s.
The new Coolie No 1 is also directed by David Dhawan. It releases on Amazon Prime Video on 25 December.
