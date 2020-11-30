Anoushka Shankar, Priya Darshini's Albums Nominated for Grammys

Indian-American singer, actor, athlete Priya Darshini and Anoushka Shankar’s album 'Love Letters' have been nominated for the 63rd Grammy Awards. The award ceremony will take place on 31 January, 2021

Priya Darshini's debut album 'Periphery' has been nominated in the ‘Best New Age Album’ category. Through her songs, the 37-year-old musician speaks about being a south-Indian living in New York and reminisces her life in Mumbai.

Priya took to Instagram sharing the news and writing a long note expressing her excitement.