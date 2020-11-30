Anoushka Shankar, Priya Darshini's Albums Nominated for Grammys
The 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony will take place on 31 January, 2021.
Indian-American singer, actor, athlete Priya Darshini and Anoushka Shankar’s album 'Love Letters' have been nominated for the 63rd Grammy Awards. The award ceremony will take place on 31 January, 2021
Priya Darshini's debut album 'Periphery' has been nominated in the ‘Best New Age Album’ category. Through her songs, the 37-year-old musician speaks about being a south-Indian living in New York and reminisces her life in Mumbai.
Priya took to Instagram sharing the news and writing a long note expressing her excitement.
"I can’t believe it!!! My debut album PERIPHERY is nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Age Album category! A Live album, recorded entirely on one Mic getting a nod from the Academy is really quite surreal", Priya wrote.
On the other hand, Anoushka Shankar’s album 'Love Letters' has been nominated for the Best Global Music Album category. The album is Anoushka’s latest EP and also features a song, 'Those Words', by Shilpa Rao. Anoushka tweeted, "We did it! I can’t believe Love Letters has been nominated for a Grammy!!! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey both within and behind the music. Love you so much!!!
Shilpa Rao also took to Instagram to thank Anoushka for the collaboration.
She wrote in the post, "Some dreams aren’t even on your list and come true. You made this happen @anoushkashankarofficial, thank you so much for the beautiful journey with #LoveLetters. #ThoseWords will always be a special one for me. Congratulations Anushka for @recordingacademy nomination, sending you loads of luck and best wishes (sic)."
