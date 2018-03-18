Birthday Jukebox: Alisha Chinai, Madonna of Indi-pop

Alisha Chinai rose to fame with her hit single, Made In India which starred Milind Soman. The pop singer lent her vocals to many actors on the silver screen. From becoming the playback voice for Sridevi in ‘Kaate Nahin Katte’ (Mr India) to the groovy ‘Kajra Re’ (Bunty aur Babli) featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chinai has managed to capture the hearts of millions with her vocals.

On her birthday, here’s a jukebox with her best songs: