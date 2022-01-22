'The Worst Person In the World' Is a Bittersweet Tonic for Quarter-Life Maladies

The film puts the squeeze on Julie in the final few chapters. Aksel is diagnosed with terminal cancer, driving the story to a bittersweet ending, instead of letting Julie come to terms with herself more organically. In Larry David’s words in Curb Your Enthusiasm, Aksel comes armed with Stage 4 wisdom, and Danielsen Lie gives a certain sanctity to it. Reckoning with his fears of a future he won’t get to be a part of, he can only retrospect, yearning for a time when the joys of culture were more tangible, when you could hold a book or a record in your hands. There is none of that temerity you see earlier during a podcast, when he staunchly defends his comics which are being held to feminist scrutiny. He reveals his doubt over having children, and confesses his deepest regret was the failure to make Julie see how wonderful she was. When he admits, “I wasted so much time worrying about what could go wrong. But what did go wrong, was never the things I worried about,” you feel the punch to the gut.

Adulthood is an elusive notion. Fulfilling all the markers — a steady job, a stable relationship, having children, etc — doesn’t mean everything will suddenly make sense and you’re officially a grown-up. The Worst Person In the World isn’t about Julie realising she is drifting aimlessly on her quest towards self-discovery. Nor is it about her recognising her propensity for self-sabotage. It’s about how she unlearns relating to the world through the prism of others. If the film is a romcom, it’s in how Julie accepts and falls in love with Julie. That she is a sum of her best and worst versions. The happy ending we get isn’t some mad dash to the airport or a kiss in the rain. It is Julie smiling despite being alone, content to navigate adulthood at her own pace.

('The Worst Person in the World' was screened at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival as part of its Spotlight section. The film will release later this year on MUBI.)