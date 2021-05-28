Review: The Human Voice Is A Woman's Haunted Quest for Closure

The one time the camera gives us a glimpse of a reality beyond the setting is when Swinton goes to purchase an axe and a can of gasoline at a store. To define the world she inhabits, the notion of space is conveyed in an overhead shot that places us above the action through a dollhouse view. The roofless rooms play into the idea of a transformation in progress, her rebirth still under construction.

Almodovar uses the scenic space as a study into the narrative tension between cinema and theatre as a medium. In the conflict between their conventions is the meeting of public and private spheres, interior and exterior lives. The theatrical staging imbues the film with an intimacy, and at the same time, the staged theatricality calls attention to the artifice of a drama aspiring for emotional authenticity. For Almodovar, there is truth to be found even in artifice and melodrama.

The drama arises from the one-way phone conversation with the lover, which is essentially a monologue of Swinton's character processing her grief over the relationship. She cycles through all its stages. There's some denial, axe-driven anger, bargaining to salvage the relationship in the phone call, and a failed suicide attempt (with pills and wine) before eventual acceptance.