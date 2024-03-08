Showtime Review: Karan Johar Brings Us the Inside Scoop in This Middling Affair

His jealousy and reluctant support for his wife Mandira, in contrast to his attitude in front of company is a nice touch. Armaan becomes a character to look out for just because of this minute detail.

Honestly, if you spend as much time as I do on Reddit threads about Bollywood (who doesn't love gossip, real or not), you'll see most of the plot points coming from a mile away. And maybe that's the point. Maybe the point is to bank on the audience's love for filmy gossip – they'll try to find the reel to real-life connections. I honestly expected the award-winning filmmaker that the entertainment journalist loves to be played by Neeraj Ghaywan instead of Neeraj Madhav.