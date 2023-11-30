‘Sam Bahadur’ Review: Vicky Kaushal-Starrer Is Engaging for the Most Part

A very brief introduction of who (and, in a sense, what) Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw was is enough to understand why the man deserves a film about his valour and wit. And Meghna Gulzar brings that film alive in Sam Bahadur with Vicky Kaushal in the titular role.

Manekshaw (dubbed Sam Bahadur or Sam ‘the Brave) had a military career that spanned close to four decades but ‘brave’ doesn’t even begin to describe the man Gulzar builds on screen. As is evident from Raazi, Gulzar brings an unique and almost sensitive gaze to war dramas – her films are less about the politics and violence of war and instead take a deeper look at the human cost of war.