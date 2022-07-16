'Persuasion' Review: Dakota Johnson Is Effortless in This Netflix Original

The love between Anne and Fredrick Wentworth (Cosmo Jarvis) should ideally be central to the plot but it only seems to exist in passing. The narrative is too busy attempting to be witty, without an ounce of subtlety, to give the two enough screen time to fall in love again. But Dakota is a joy to watch, who is in every frame of the film, so no one is complaining.

It’s Dakota’s grace or lack thereof, that makes the film watchable. She is both chaotic and calm, which is a rare quality in an actor. And although it is often painful to watch her deliver the dialogue, juxtaposing the modern with the dated, she does it well. The appearance of Henry Golding as Mr Elliot is also amusing to watch, as he consistently shocks us with his honesty.

But the film could have been more than the sum of its parts, if it tried to be a little less trendy and a little more original.