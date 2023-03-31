'Gaslight' Review: Does the Sara Ali Khan-starrer Aptly Use a Promising Premise?

The story revolves around Meesha (Sara Ali Khan) who returns home presumably after years in a last ditch attempt to fix her strained relationship with her father Ratan (referred to primarily as raja ji).

She is welcomed by her stepmother Rukmini (Chitrangda Singh) who informs her that her father is out for business and is also the woman Meesha blames for her parents' separation.

Things go bump in the night and visions precede more visions as Meesha tries to figure out what really happened to her father, even as everyone around her 'gaslights' her into believing all is well.