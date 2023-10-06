Mission Raniganj Review: An Exceptional Story Of Courage Gets Lost In the Noise

How often does a story of courage and heroism get overshadowed by theatrics and melodrama? The clear answer is, disturbingly often. Mission Raniganj is one such film, where the theatrics are hammed up the maximum; a film that is so loud that its own story frequently gets lost in the noise.

In November 1989, a coal mine at the Mahabir Colliery in Raniganj, West Bengal was flooded and 71 miners couldn’t make it out in time (others evacuated following the distress calls). What followed was a rescue mission of unprecedented valour and wit, led by Freedom Sale Senior engineer Jaswant Gill.