'Main Atal Hoon' Review: Pankaj Tripathi Excels but the Film Could’ve Done More

But the film’s screenplay is too occupied in its politics to focus on its subject. What does Main Atal Hoon tell us that a Wikipedia entry or a cursory look on the Internet won’t? Not much. The film’s second half practically feels like an advertisement for the ruling party; most parts of the film are shot in a desaturated tone and the only ‘colour’ that often crops up are shades of saffron.

Perhaps one of the more interesting arcs is Vajpayee’s relationship with Rajkumari (Divya Uppadhayay) and how that transforms into him finding a sense of ‘family’ several years down the line. There is an easygoing chemistry between Tripathi and Uppadhayay on screen that is enough to keep the audience engaged during their interactions with each other.