Review: Kajal Aggarwal’s ‘Live Telecast’ Can’t Even Scare A Toddler

American horror films have shown us that haunted houses are big and that there are quite a few empty spaces around the property. This gives an opportunity to the makers to spook the audiences with its vastness. If the houses are cramped, the cameramen and their assistants cannot run around with the equipment. This is a logistical disadvantage. It’s one of the reasons behind setting a horror movie in a mansion. Despite the largeness of the house you see in Live Telecast, it’s bereft of the ghost’s footprints – not footprints in general, but the parts that make up the ghost, like what makes it a scary entity and why should Jennifer and Co. stay away from it?

Prabhu even goes to the extent of giving a backstory to the ghost. After all, he didn’t care to explain the central character’s (played by Ajith) fixation on making money through illegal means in Mankatha (2011). Why did he have to do that now? When he had the gumption to make an A-list star play an anti-hero, why couldn’t he let a horror series be plainly scary and nothing else?