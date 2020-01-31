Review: ‘Jojo Rabbit’ Sings About Love in the Darkest of Times

Jojo starts off by plotting numerous ways in which to hand over the ‘enemy’ or kill her, but she is far smarter than he imagined. He then strikes a deal with her – Jojo wants to write a pathbreaking book, an expose on “Brussle sprout-smelling” Jews, who in his imagination are creatures with horns that can penetrate the minds of Germans, and he demands Elsa’s help with the masterpiece.

Elsa plays along, and sketches Jojo’s head when asked to paint a Jew. “We live there,” she tells the stunned kid, narrating a tale of how Jews used to live in caves and clung to the ceilings of houses. Elsa echoes all that Jojo has been taught about the vile and barbaric Other, and their conversations have a striking resemblance to the India of today.

Waititi aka Hitler pops up from time to time to remind Jojo not to deviate from his ‘mission’. On the other hand, Rosie paints bright dreams for Elsa in the dark closet the latter has learnt to call home.